DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Buddy Bash

recordBar
Sun, 17 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$7.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A concert to honor John "Buddy" Paul with performances from Hipshot Killer, Cretin 66, Big Iron and The Buddy Lush Phenomenon. Proceeds will be donated.

Illustration by Scott Stulfus with lettering by C. Burt.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.