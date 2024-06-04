DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Fatai live at Eddie's Attic!
Fatai’s extended global touring career has influenced an iconic-sounding studio EP Flesh & Bone, coming out in early 2024. Six songs that take you on a journey into the depths of Fatai’s soul and shared circumstances, created...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.