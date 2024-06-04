Top track

Road Less Traveled

Fatai

Eddie's Attic
Tue, 4 Jun 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fatai live at Eddie's Attic!

Fatai’s extended global touring career has influenced an iconic-sounding studio EP Flesh & Bone, coming out in early 2024. Six songs that take you on a journey into the depths of Fatai’s soul and shared circumstances, created...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Fatai

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

