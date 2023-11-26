DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nairaa, Chill & RnB

Amazing Grace
Sun, 26 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

R&B, Slow Jams, Afrovibes, and a couple forgotten gems - all under one roof, for one night only

(Please note: this is not a movie night)

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Dj Nairaa.

Venue

Amazing Grace

St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

