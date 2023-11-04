DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Scott Gray

Malanga Café
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyIbiza
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Scott Gray, buen y viejo amigo ya de Malanga, protagonista de noches míticas junto a su colectivo Melon Bomb, como varias fiestas de fin de año y las celebradas “Melon Bomb vs Banana Boogaloo”, vuelve a nuestra cabina para marcarse un esperado all night lo...

Organizado por Malanga Café.

Lineup

Scott Gray

Venue

Malanga Café

Carrer De Carles V, 07800 Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.