OOKAY at Green Light Social

Green Light Social
Thu, 9 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJDallas
Free

About

Join us on November 9th at Green Light Social Dallas, TX for a Special Performance by OOKAY

This is a FREE Show with aRSVP Ticket

VIP Tables Contact 469-928-4430

*Ticket does not Guarantee Entry, first come first serve

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Next Level Events.

Lineup

Ookay

Venue

Green Light Social

2625 Floyd Street, Dallas, Texas 75204, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

