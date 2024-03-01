Top track

Quarter on the Ground (A Song for Uncle Joe)

Matt Andersen

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsAtlanta
About

Matt Andersen live at Eddie's Attic!

When Matt Andersen steps on stage, he brings a lifetime of music to every note he plays. His latest album, The Big Bottle of Joy, is all about hard-won celebration; a dozen songs infused with raw blues-rock, rollicking...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Matt Andersen

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open9:15 pm

