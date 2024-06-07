Top track

blink-182 - Adam's Song

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Face Down - Pop Punk, Metal, Emo Night Club London

Scala
Fri, 7 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£10.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

blink-182 - Adam's Song
Got a code?

About

The UK and London's Biggest Rock, Pop Punk, Emo, Metal and Alt Party returns for our June Event!

CASSYETTE RETURNS TO FACE DOWN in our Guest DJ slot, whilst the awesome BAMBIE THUG plays live straight from Eurovision (let's all vote for them yeah?!)

YOUR...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Face Down.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends6:00 am
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.