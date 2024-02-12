Top track

REMEMBER… YOU MUST DIE TOUR: SUICIDE SILENCE

The Dome
Mon, 12 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
£34.68

An American deathcore group that draws on elements of black metal, grindcore, mathcore, and groove metal, Suicide Silence emerged in 2007 with the punishing full-length debut The Cleansing. Subsequent albums continued to look to artists like Sepulture, Can...

14+. Under 18's must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Born Again Concerts.

Suicide Silence

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
