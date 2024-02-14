Top track

Loston Harris - I'm Old Fashioned

Musicians Room Presents: Loston Harris

The Sun Rose
Wed, 14 Feb, 8:00 pm
About Loston Harris II

The innate and dazzling talent of Loston is a beacon of quality in a cacophonous world. He is contemporary, stylish, joyful, playful, powerful, soulful and an immensely satisfying musician. Simply put, his music is a combination of humanity and genius.

Event information

Musicians Room Presents: Valentine's Day with Loston Harris. Loston Harris brings the Great American Songbook to life with joyful, powerful and soulful vocals accompanied by his playful piano work. To purchase a full Valentine's Day package that includes d...

This is an 21+ Event
Presented by Musicians Room & The Sun Rose
Lineup

Loston Harris II

Venue

The Sun Rose

8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
125 capacity

