23:59 - 4 ans - Ellen Allien, Doruksen

Transbordeur
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 11:30 pm
DJLyon
€24.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On vous propose de souffler avec nous cette quatrième bougie de 23:59 dans notre paroisse à nous, le Transbordeur en compagnie de deux artistes en format all night long, notre préféré.

Côté grande salle place à Ellen Allien, figure essentielle de la techn...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par 23:59 en accord avec le Transbordeur

Lineup

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open11:30 pm

