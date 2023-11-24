DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BLUEPRINT

Cherry Complex
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartySeattle
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

BLUEPRINT: Laying the framework for an open mind through the sounds of left field.

Dark, sexy, moody, a safe space to explore.

Featuring (A - Z):

- Asáu
- Episcool
- Ohchelllyy
- Reeel.
- Source Zero

Friday | November 24th | 10PM to LA...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Cherry.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Cherry Complex

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.