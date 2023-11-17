DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The third Paradise Technique appointment at the apollo is an interweaving of music, styles and connections, 2 rooms, 9 DJs, 1 great mood.
In the theatre room, the Scots of Palidrone, an Edinburgh collective based in the famous Sneaky Pete's club, offering...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.