From the World of Maris Jones: A Holiday Rewind Dance Spectacular

The Sultan Room
Tue, 12 Dec, 8:00 pm
$13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
From the World of Maris Jones:

A Holiday Rewind Dance Spectacular

Maris Jones (DJ Set)

Moon City Masters

From the World of Maris Jones: join us for the A Holiday Rewind Dance Spectacular! Time travelin' visual artist and TikTok sensation Maris Jones or...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room

The Moon City Masters

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
250 capacity

