DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

THE COLOR OF POMEGRANATES

The Rose Hill
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:30 pm
FilmBrighton
From £5
A breathtaking fusion of poetry, ethnography, and cinema, Sergei Parajanov’s masterwork overflows with unforgettable images and sounds. In a series of tableaux that blend the tactile with the abstract, The Color of Pomegranates revives the splendors of Arm...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
Mask required
Distancing not required
No health documentation needed

Film Screening

The Rose Hill

Rose Hill Tavern, 70-71 Rose Hill Terrace, Brighton BN1 4JL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

