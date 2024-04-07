Top track

The Delicate Nature

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

101 Part Time Jobs: Bob Vylan, Podcast Recording

Bush Hall
Sun, 7 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Delicate Nature
Got a code?

About

Signature Brew Presents... A VERY SPECIAL ONE-OFF LIVE PODCAST with Bob Vylan on 101 Part Time Jobs with Giles Bidder.

London two-piece BOB VYLAN are unique. One vocalist (Bobby) and one drummer (Bobbie). One being a vital and focal mouthpiece, the other...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bush Hall.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bob Vylan, Giles Bidder

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.