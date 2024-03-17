DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sopra un palazzo c'è un cane pazzo

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Sun, 17 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
TheatreCatania
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

"Sopra un palazzo c'è un cane pazzo"oltre a dare i ltitolo a questo spettacolo ,è anche l'incipit dui una tiritera a tratti ossessiva cui da concretezza la vocenarrante,che appartienea un tizio nevrotico .Se ne sta solo sul palcoscenico anche se in compagn...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Venue

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

