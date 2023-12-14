Top track

Excavate

Some Ember, Cruel Kiss, Fuedal, MMDA, DJ Sammie Pearson

Zebulon
Thu, 14 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Some Ember, Cruel Kiss, Fuedal, MMDA, DJ Sammie Pearson

Some Ember is the project of vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Dylan Travis. Formed in 2011 in Oakland, California, Some Ember has been a fixture of the weirdo synth and DIY communities in the Bay A...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pretty But Wicked & Zebulon.

Lineup

Some Ember, Cruel Kiss

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

