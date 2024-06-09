Top track

If You Don't Want My Love

Jalen Ngonda

Band on the Wall
Sun, 9 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£23.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jalen Ngonda is one of the most captivating performers on today’s soul scene.

10+. Under 16s accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Band on the Wall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jalen Ngonda

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

