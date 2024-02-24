DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Coco Montoya

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
About

Saturday, February 24th

Doors 7pm

ADV $25 | DOS $30

All Welcome

---COCO MONTOYA---“’Just play what you feel, be real about it, and enjoy yourself.’ That’s what Albert Collins taught me,” says the award-winning guitar virtuoso and soul-deep singer Coco...

This is an All ages event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.

Lineup

Coco Montoya

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

