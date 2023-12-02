DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tim Key: Chrimbo Bimbo

The Bill Murray
Sat, 2 Dec, 1:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£16.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tim Key will be tethering his long-suffering reindeer outside the Bill Murray Pub and nipping in to empty his festive sack all over the floor/audience/place.

There’ll be poems of course, stinkin’ sprouts, probably mulled wine/kronenbourg, cloves, and othe...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy

Lineup

Tim Key

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open1:00 pm

