DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
O rapper brasileiro Orochi vai fazer história ao embarcar em sua primeira turnê nos Estados Unidos, com Orlando como um dos destinos mais aguardados. Com suas rimas afiadas e batidas envolventes, Orochi conquistou o público internacional, elevando o rap br...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.