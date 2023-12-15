Top track

Orochi & Papatinho - Amor de Fim de Noite

OROCHI

Level 13
Fri, 15 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsOrlando
$60.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

O rapper brasileiro Orochi vai fazer história ao embarcar em sua primeira turnê nos Estados Unidos, com Orlando como um dos destinos mais aguardados. Com suas rimas afiadas e batidas envolventes, Orochi conquistou o público internacional, elevando o rap br...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PH Entertainment.

Lineup

Venue

Level 13

5043 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, Florida 32810, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

