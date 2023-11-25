DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Astral Selections

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMargate
Free
About

This Sat­ur­day — an exper­i­men­tal Astral Selec­tions with a freestyle jam and live per­for­mance from Falle Nioke and selec­tors set with Bran­dan & Jere­my from Faith In Strangers (in house!!)

Free entry, open from 6pm, music will start later and be o...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Faith In Strangers.

Lineup

Falle Nioke

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

