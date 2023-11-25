DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This Saturday — an experimental Astral Selections with a freestyle jam and live performance from Falle Nioke and selectors set with Brandan & Jeremy from Faith In Strangers (in house!!)
Free entry, open from 6pm, music will start later and be o...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.