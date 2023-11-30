DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pine Ave, Hollow Drivers, Three

Alex's Bar
Thu, 30 Nov, 8:00 pm
$6.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Get ready for a night of local talent featuring Pine Ave, Hollow Drivers, & Three!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

