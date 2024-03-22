DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lake Malice

Rough Trade Nottingham
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DHP presents

LAKE MALICE

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by DHP.

Lineup

Lake Malice

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

