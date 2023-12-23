Top track

Bad Bunny - NO ME QUIERO CASAR

Bad Bunny Nights

The Meadows
Sat, 23 Dec, 10:00 pm
New York
$11.33

About

A tribute to Benito's music. Enjoy all the hits till Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana.

Bad Bunny Nights ( @badbunnynights )

10:00 PM - 4:00AM

General Admission 1 - $10

General Admission 2 - $25

Door $40

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by reggaetonLABS.

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

