Top track

Master Peace & Kasien - Slow Song (feat. Kaisen)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Master Peace

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham
Wed, 20 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£11.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Master Peace & Kasien - Slow Song (feat. Kaisen)
Got a code?

About

Peace Okezie, the brainchild behind Master Peace, does not mince his words. He needs to get things out and embodies the phrase, “If you’re going to say it, just say it.” While never careless or unsympathetic with his words, the phrase is an affirmation tha...

This is a 14+ event (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by SJM Concerts.

Lineup

Master Peace

Venue

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham

106 High St, King's Heath, Birmingham B14 7JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.