Holly Humberstone

Le Café de la Danse
Tue, 13 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€26.40

About

Holly Humberstone est l'une des révélations de la pop britannique de ces dernières années. Passant du piano de son salon familial aux plus grandes scènes d'arènes et de stades où elle a joué en première partie d'Olivia Rodrigo ou encore de Lewis Capaldi, H...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.

Lineup

Holly Humberstone

Venue

Le Café de la Danse

5 Passage Louis-Philippe, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

