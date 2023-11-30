DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jazz Jam w Stratos

Grow
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Every Thursday for more than 6 years our house jazz band Stratos, led by the Mercury Prize nominated Rio Kai, have taken us on a voyage through classic, straight ahead, hard bop & Jazz fusion! Stratos features Rio Kai, Jamie Murray & Dom Pusey.

Enjoy warm...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grow, Hackney.

Lineup

Stratos

Venue

Grow

Grow, 98C Main Yard, Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LN
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.