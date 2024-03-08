Top track

Glitterer - The Race

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Glitterer w/ Glixen

The Meadows
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Glitterer - The Race
Got a code?

About

Friday, March 8th 2024

Glitterer and Glixen come to the Meadows

16+ with ID.

This is an 16+ event
Presented by 17 Meadow LLC, LIHCSHOWS LTD

Lineup

Glixen, Glitterer

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.