The Day - Tenderfoot

The Day

Häkken
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€19.08

Mit der Veröffentlichung mehrerer Singles öffnet das in Antwerpen und Hamburg lebende und arbeitende Dream-Pop-Duo THE DAY einen Ausblick auf sein zweites Album "The Kids Are Alright", das Anfang 2024 endlich erscheinen wird.

Über das letzte Jahr hinweg h...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music & Sinnbus

The Day

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

