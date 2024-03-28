DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mit der Veröffentlichung mehrerer Singles öffnet das in Antwerpen und Hamburg lebende und arbeitende Dream-Pop-Duo THE DAY einen Ausblick auf sein zweites Album "The Kids Are Alright", das Anfang 2024 endlich erscheinen wird.
Über das letzte Jahr hinweg h...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.