Peatbog Faeries

Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£24.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Hailing from the Isle of Skye, the legendary Scottish trailblazers have created a glorious mixture of traditional sounds and dance-floor grooves that have been embraced worldwide. Drawing upon a dazzling myriad of influences from jigs and reels through Dan...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Crescent & Moonbeams

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

