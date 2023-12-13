DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
She's a Rec' features Lauren Lyle, star of smash hit series like Outlander, Vigil, and Detective Karen Pirie on the mics, as she sits down with the coolest people of our time. They discuss their lives and female cultural influences, while guests recommend...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.