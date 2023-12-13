DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

She’s a Rec’ Podcast LIVE

Choose Love Shop
Wed, 13 Dec, 6:30 pm
PodcastLondon
Free
About

She's a Rec' features Lauren Lyle, star of smash hit series like Outlander, Vigil, and Detective Karen Pirie on the mics, as she sits down with the coolest people of our time. They discuss their lives and female cultural influences, while guests recommend...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Choose Love.

Venue

Choose Love Shop

57 Carnaby Street, Westminster, London, W1F 9QF, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm

