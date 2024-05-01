DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Johnny Flynn and Robert Macfarlane

PROJECT HOUSE
Wed, 1 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£28.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
In May 2024, Johnny Flynn and Robert Macfarlane will tour the UK performing songs from both of their collaborative albums (The Moon also Rises/Lost in the Cedar Wood). The shows, featuring a full band, will weave music and storytelling to take the audience...

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by FORM.

Johnny Flynn, Robert Macfarlane

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
1000 capacity
