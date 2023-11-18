Top track

Pan-Pot - 808 Nirvana

Got a code?

Time Warp Saturday Afterparty

ArtsDistrict Brooklyn
Sat, 18 Nov, 5:00 am
DJNew York
From $57.17

About

Time Warp Afterparty Saturday
Doors 5AM - Saturday morning

Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Teksupport.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Avision, KAS:ST, Pan-Pot and 1 more

Venue

ArtsDistrict Brooklyn

25 Franklin Street, Brooklyn, New York 11222, United States
Doors open5:00 am

