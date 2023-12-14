Top track

LOSTBOYJAY

EOS Lounge
Thu, 14 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsSanta Barbara
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rising DJ/producer LOSTBOYJAY comes to town for his EOS debut and Olivia Eilers takes on opening duties.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by EOS Lounge.

Lineup

LOSTBOYJAY

Venue

EOS Lounge

500 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

