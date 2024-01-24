DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fernando Rosa

The Jazz Cafe
Wed, 24 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Fernando Rosa is one of the greatest bassists of the current global musical scene. He was recently invited to be part of Lenny Kravitz’s band, where Fernando’s unique groove and his authentic aesthetic made him stand out as an artist. He’s the first Brazil...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Fernando Rosa

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.