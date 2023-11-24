Top track

dellarabbia - L'ultimo Saluto (feat. DIVI)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tsunami Live

Officine Utopia
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsCeccano
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

dellarabbia - L'ultimo Saluto (feat. DIVI)
Got a code?

About

Ad Officine Utopia torna la migliore musica dal vivo con Tsunami Live: un festival mensile che ospita le più importanti realtà della scena underground nazionale ed internazionale!

Line up

  • Dellarabbia feat Divi (Ministri)
  • Mutonia
  • La sindrome di Os...
Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Officine Utopia

Venue

Officine Utopia

Via Dell'industria 5, 03023 Ceccano Frosinone, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.