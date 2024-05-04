DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A New World: intimate music from FINAL FANTASY

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Sat, 4 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
From $66.16
About

Under the direction of Eric Roth, the New World Players chamber ensemble performs exclusive and OFFICIAL arrangements from throughout the FINAL FANTASY series in the thrillingly personal style of this outstanding musical production. Hear amazing music from...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.

Lineup

Venue

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

