LA SOLO fête ses 1 an X AFIDA TURNER

Le Society
Sat, 9 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyBordeaux
About

SAMEDI 09 DÉCEMBRE, LA SOLO fête ses 1 an et invite AFIDA TURNER pour une soirée mémorable mélangeant performance de dance, battle hip-hop, drag show...

Cette soirée s'annonce inoubliable avec une programmation totalement inédite :

DJ set : LLANAMOUR

Dr...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par LA SOLO.

Lineup

Venue

Le Society

Quai de Bacalan Hangar 19, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Doors open8:00 pm

