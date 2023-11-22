DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Flamingo Records Showcase x Thanksgiving Eve

1800-Lucky
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
PartyMiami
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for a rare Wednesday night party. No work or school on Thursday.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Humans Alike

1800-Lucky

143 Northwest 23rd Street, Miami, Florida 33127, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.