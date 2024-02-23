DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Castellows with special guest Keller Cox

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
Selling fast
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Castellows with special guest Keller Cox live at Eddie's Attic!

Neo-Traditional Country music trio, The Castellows, are bringing a literal meaning to the phrase, “family tradition.” The band comprised of sisters Ellie (lead guitar), Powell (banjo) and...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.