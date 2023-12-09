Top track

GS: Lee Gamble, Low Jack, Joanna OJ, BJ Holy

Le Chinois
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJParis
€13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

For the second GS Presents at Le Chinois, we welcome Lee Gamble, Low Jack, Joanna OJ and BJ Holy for a night of vigorous, forward-leaning club music and esoteric sounds.

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Presenté par GS Presents.
Lee Gamble, Low Jack

Le Chinois

6 Place du Marché, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open11:00 pm

