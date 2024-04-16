DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Swans

The Blue Room
Tue, 16 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
$54.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Only

Swans bio:

"I started Swans in 1982 in NYC. At the time, I had no musical skills whatsoever, just instinct and a need to make something happen. The music changed constantly over the years, and I'm grat...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Third Man Events.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.