Top track

Wheeps - L'atome

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mic à Vif #2

DOCK B
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wheeps - L'atome
Got a code?

About

Mic À Vif, une expérience Beatume regroupant concerts, open mic et Dj set. Une nouvelle date et un nouveau prétexte pour dévoiler ses derniers couplets sur scène, découvrir talents francophones et finir sur une touche plus chill avec un DJ set hip hop. Tou...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par DOCK B & Beatume.

Lineup

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.