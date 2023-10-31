DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

L'Ultimo Rito

Forte Antenne
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsRoma
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Siamo arrivati all’ultimo rito, all’ultimo evento della storia di forte antenne, all’ultima notte, all’ultimo respiro, di una struttura del 1800 fondata sulle macerie di una città più antica di Roma, siamo arrivati all’ultimo grande atto di una grande avve...

Presentato da Il Condominio APS.

Lineup

2
Alessandro Adriani, Cosimo Damiano, Giorgio Gigli and 2 more

Venue

Forte Antenne

Via del Forte Antenne, 12, 00199 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.