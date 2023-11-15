DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Racconto del territorio e dei principali vitigni della collina torinese. Degustazione guidata di tre vini rappresentativi della denominazione. Conduce Luca Giordana
A cura di AIS PIEMONTE Associazione Italiana Sommelier
Gli incassi saranno devoluti a fav...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.