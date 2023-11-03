DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lesbian Goth Night One Year Anniversary

The Paramount
Fri, 3 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$16.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We ask you to join us in celebrating our ONE YEAR!! Holy Boobies it's been one year and we cannot thank you enough for making Lesbian Goth Night such a success. We love our community so freaking much.

We will be having Pole Dancers, Luzia Lowe, and new co...

Presented by Nightmare Market LA

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

