DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
MIEDO, homenaje a Parálisis Permanente es un grupo de 5 músicos que hace tributo a esta banda de los 80, se están realizando por todas las ciudades de España con una gran acogida debido a la gran cantidad de fans que tenía la citada banda, este mes se real...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.