Top track

Casino Royale - I Say a Little Prayer

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

cmqmartina - Svegliaginevra | MArteLive Day 2

QUBE Sala B
Wed, 13 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsRoma
€16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Casino Royale - I Say a Little Prayer
Got a code?

About

cmq ha poco più di vent’anni e vive a Monza, e poco importa se non è Milano.

cmq è cresciuta con Celentano ed Elisa alle medie, che alla fine non è molto tempo fa.

ha scoperto i Beatles e subito dopo Franchino che l’hanno cambiata dentro.

cmq ora ha tre...

MArteLive
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

cmqmartina, Svegliaginevra

Venue

QUBE Sala B

Via Di Portonaccio 212, 00159 Rome Rome, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.